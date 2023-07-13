Letter: As a teacher in Lee, I can rebut recent letter critiquing district

To the editor: I’m writing in response to Carol Newberry’s July 4 letter to the editor “What is wrong with the Lee public school system?”
I have been teaching in Lee Public Schools for more than 20 years. I am also a parent of two Lee students, so I have seen this district from both sides. I have amazing colleagues, and my kids have had extraordinary teachers, including both of the teachers involved in the story in question. I’m very proud of our school district, and I feel that as a district our excellence is often overlooked. I’m very happy that my own children attend school in Lee.
To start with a basic fact, Gregg Brighenti is the principal of the middle and high school. The incident that Newberry referred to occurred at the elementary school. I’m not clear on why she is holding him responsible. Mr. Brighenti is an excellent principal. He always has the best interests of the school, community and especially the students in mind. As a teacher I feel supported, respected and encouraged to try challenging things. I’m shocked and disappointed to see someone questioning his dedication in a public forum. I certainly don’t feel an “absence of leadership,” and I have no idea where Newberry has gotten this idea.
I’m not sure what “mass exodus” she’s referring to in our school district. The struggle to fill teaching positions is a nationwide challenge, not just in Lee or even just in Berkshire County. There are many reasons why there is a national teacher shortage right now. Politicians and special interests are using teachers and students as pawns for their own political gain. Our professionalism is both expected and discounted. We pour our time and energy into helping kids and then open the paper to see our school district being discredited. (I highly recommend the book "The Teachers" by Alexandra Robbins for insight into what’s happening in education right now. I wish it were required reading for politicians.)
Words are powerful. Newberry’s accusations seem to be misinformed, but words that are inaccurate can be just as damaging as well-informed ones. Lee is a fantastic school district with wonderful, caring teachers. I can’t read a letter disparaging Brighenti without responding. He is an excellent principal and outstanding person. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to work with him, and I’m lucky and proud to work in Lee Public Schools.
Joanne Nelson, Pittsfield