To the editor: When Mitch McConnell states as a matter of fact that Republicans “will not cooperate” with anything meaningful for the duration of President Joe Biden's presidency, I can assure Mr. Gilardi that Democrats have no desire to extend the olive branch for "unity" with the Republican Party. ("Letter: America deserves better than Biden," Eagle, May 5.)
When sedition and insurrection are whitewashed by the Republicans to deflect responsibility for the violence on Jan. 6, I'm confident the Democrats won't attempt "collegiality." Republicans have made it clear they’re willing to sacrifice democracy and the good of the country for the tax-dodging rich, the ex-president likely being among those tax-dodgers.
The ex-president's enablers refuse to recognize the "big lie" for what it is: a big lie. There's no doubt these same folks won't accept the fact the ex-president is facing 14 criminal and civil cases that have been brought against him. The ex-president and his inner-circle are feeling the changes at the Department of Justice. On May 4, Judge Amy Berman Jackson questioned the actions of William Barr for protecting the ex-president from prosecution. She states Barr was “disingenuous” and “misleading” about the Mueller investigation.
We’ve known all along Mr. Barr covered for the ex-president and he played hide the ball. The ex-president has quite a list of complaints and it’s growing. President Biden's name doesn't appear on a single court docket. President Biden's "handlers" are doing an excellent job of keeping him out of trouble — or maybe President Biden is an honorable man and isn’t a liar, misogynist, racist or cheat.
President Biden has brought hope back to our country. COVID is declining and record-setting vaccinations are in actuality "realville.” President Biden has been in office for just over 100 days, and his accomplishments and approval rating prove true competence wins.
As a veteran, I am grateful President Biden is president. President Biden respects the armed forces and he has our back. The ex-president showed us exactly who he is when he called fallen heroes "losers" and "suckers." President Biden would never denigrate those of us that served or are currently serving. The ex-president showed us exactly who he is — and I believe him.
Holly Turner, Windsor