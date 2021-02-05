As a veteran, recent letter sickened me
To the editor: With a sickened heart I read a recent letter in The Eagle (“The totalitarian left,” Feb. 2).
As a veteran and a Democrat I found the substance of his letter insulting. How soon would he like us to forget the ex-president’s minions viciously attacked and did great damage to our Capitol? Not only did they defecate and urinate in the hallways they clamored for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence who was simply doing his constitutional duty and the murder of Nancy Pelosi or any Democrat they deemed worthy of death.
Everything mentioned here is the very definition of sedition. What is stunning to me is the willful deflection of any responsibility by the ex-president’s supporters. Should we also forget the traitorous ex-president’s mob murdered a Capitol police officer and left 142 other officers seriously wounded and left four other souls dead? My questions to the ex-president’s supporters are very simple: How soon are we to forget the unforgettable? How soon are we to forgive the unforgivable? The ex-president and his enablers are directly responsible for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
As a naval officer, I swore an oath to protect the Constitution and I hold that oath as precious to this day. Trump swore the presidential oath to protect the Constitution; instead, he chose to lie to us and abandon his office in total dereliction of his duty to this country. The history has already been written for those of us that still believe in democracy and truth above all else.
Holly D. Turner, Windsor
The writer is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.