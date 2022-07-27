To the editor: Here are a few excerpts from a July 22 Wall Street Journal article on bike lanes popping up in American cities capitalizing on federal grants.
"Sometimes these routes are counterintuitive, unsafe and just plain pointless."
"Even as cities try to do more for cyclists, there's no denying these areas are dominated by cars."
"Documenting bike lane classes and fatal accidents have become a pastime on social media."
Suffice it to say, this is reminiscent of North Street. How many of us have ever seen a bicycle rider on North Street? I haven't, but what I done is avoid North Street at all cost. And I'm sure many others are, too.
The true victim of this avoidance are all the North Street's hard-working store owners. The North Street bike lane needs to disappear, similar to the present Boston Red Sox lineup.
Joseph Lipa, Pittsfield