To the editor: I have had the incredible pleasure of working and collaborating with Sheriff Tom Bowler and the team at Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction for almost a decade.
As an advocate for education, literacy and equality, I have worked with institutions from coast to coast, and Sheriff Bowler’s commitment to bettering his community is second to none. His experience, leadership and character make him an essential component to the safety and well-being of our community.
I am voting for Tom Bowler again because he has proven himself time and time again to be the right man to keep our community safe.
Ty Allan Jackson, Pittsfield