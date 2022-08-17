To the editor: We are all practicing or recently retired lawyers and members of the Berkshire County Bar, and we identify ourselves as progressives.
It is in that light that we support Tim Shugrue as the county’s next district attorney and earnestly solicit Berkshire County’s voters to join us in supporting Tim’s candidacy for this important position.
The present DA has cast Mr. Shugrue as a “Rudy Giuliani” conservative. That is a fabrication. As a co-founder of Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center almost 30 years ago, Tim has a long and proven record of commitment to the less-fortunate in our community.
Mr. Shugrue served for eight years as a prosecutor in Hampden County and now has 26 years’ experience in Berkshire County as defense counsel, having tried more than 500 jury trials. He is a widely respected professional with a demonstrated record of integrity and trial competence.
In four years, Ms. Harrington has tried one case as DA — unsuccessfully — and recently had to hire a prosecutor from Hampden County to try a Berkshire County murder case.
We value experience, competence and temperament. We support Tim Shugrue for Berkshire County district attorney.
David O. Burbank, Pittsfield
Ann D. Deely, Lee
John B. DeRosa, North Adams
Alexandra H. Glover, Egremont
Bruce D. Grinnell, North Adams
P. Keyburn Hollister, Pittsfield
Janet Heatherwick Pumphrey, Lenox
Elizabeth J. Quigley, New Marlborough
Kenneth G. Shearn, Stockbridge
F. Sydney Smithers, Pownal, Vt.