As Christians, we must extend good will and understanding to our Jewish neighbors
To the editor: Pope John Paul II writes of his personal experience growing up with friends who are Jewish. Catholics and Jews were united, I presume, by the awareness that they prayed to the same God.
During the Second World War, the sons and daughters of the Jewish nation were condemned for no other reason than that they were Jewish. The Holocaust of the Jewish people shows to what lengths a system constructed on principals of racial hatred and greed for power can go. To this day, Auschwitz does not cease to admonish, reminding us that antisemitism is a great sin against humanity, that all racial hatred inevitably leads to the trampling of human dignity.
A truly exceptional experience for me was certainly my visit to the synagogue in Rome. During that visit, I spoke of the Jews as our elder brothers in the faith.
The time when the people of the Old Covenant will be able to see themselves as part of the New Covenant is, naturally, a question to be left to the Holy Spirit.
At a meeting with the Jewish community, someone present said, “I want to thank the Pope for all the Catholic Church has done over the last two thousand years to make the true God known.”
The New Covenant serves to fulfill all that is rooted in the vocation of Abraham who, hundreds of years before, pointed to the one whom God would send in the “fullness of time.”
All people of good will will find John Paul II’s book, “Crossing the Threshold of Hope,” published in 1994 and available today, hopeful.
Ellen Mary D’Agostino, Lee