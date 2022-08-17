To the editor: When tragedy comes to this community and communities of the nation, we get tired of the elected officials either not acknowledging the fact or taking too long to change a system that has been failing us.
It is difficult to believe in an organization when information is not shared willingly or provided without a bias for their own self-preservation and ease. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s release on the police-involved shooting investigation was a clear and impartial example for the county, state and nation of how information and afflictions should be presented for such events. ("Pittsfield officer was justified in shooting Miguel Estrella, DA's investigation finds," Eagle, Aug. 5.)
This community has been given the opportunity to see, in live format, both the evidence and the damage of this incident for themselves. I feel this method is crucial in working toward solutions that could very well prevent fewer of these tragedies in the future. We have already seen its impact as the city has now allotted funds for more mental health resources and responses, and I want to see the same behavior continue. When community-dividing events like this happen, the least we should expect from our officials is this level of transparency, honesty and care that Andrea Harrington demonstrated in this investigation.
We have an opportunity to allow the work to continue in creating a more supportive society and governing body by voting for Andrea Harrington on Sept. 6 for Berkshire district attorney.
Brian Wood, Pittsfield