To the editor: Each year, the Elizabeth Freeman Center serves more than 3,000 adults and children in Berkshire County. At the height of the pandemic in 2020 and continuing through this year, EFC saw a monumental increase in calls to its 24/7 hotline as well as police department referrals.
This year, there will be multiple socially distanced planned walks under the new theme, “Rise Together for Safety and Justice” in Pittsfield and other communities throughout the county beginning Sept. 19 and continuing through Sept. 27.
As mayor of the city of Pittsfield, it is my absolute honor and privilege to extend my full support toward Rise Together. While the name and theme has changed, Rise Together continues the significant work of EFC’s former event, Walk-a-Mile, which attracted thousands to the heart of our downtown and raised funds to support those in need.
Our collective assistance and solidarity will go a long way in helping our fellow neighbors. I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Rise Together walks. For more information on how to get involved, please visit elizabethfreemancenter.org.
Linda M. Tyer, Pittsfield
The writer is the mayor of Pittsfield.