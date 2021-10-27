To the editor: As one of the nearly 9,000 North Adams voters who make up the “hiring committee” for our next mayor, I recommend Lynette Bond wholeheartedly for the top job in North Adams.
The content, message and tone of Lynette’s campaign are consistent with the character and integrity she has demonstrated in her work with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the town of Adams, her service on the North Adams Planning Board, and her advocacy and leadership on behalf of North Adams students and educators. Moreover, Lynette has a deep knowledge and understanding of municipal and fiscal management, education, public safety and economic development.
Great leaders ask focused, insightful and pointed questions. They dig deep to understand and get to the heart of issues (including the human concerns that inform decisions), identify options and outcomes, bring stakeholders together and to come away with a deeper awareness and a decisive plan of action. Lynette has demonstrated that this is how she will operate as our next mayor.
Lynette possesses compassion and empathy, essential characteristics of any leader. She has demonstrated she takes the time to listen, learn, understand and engage. Lynette puts in the work to explain issues and options to help people understand there are very few easy answers, and to be candid about the trade-offs and sacrifices required to move our community forward, even when candor is unpopular and challenges us to move beyond our comfort zones.
Lynette has demonstrated that she will be a champion and partner for the residents of North Adams and our needs at the local, state and national levels. She will advocate for our neighborhoods and neighbors, our students and educators, our first responders and the lives and property they protect and serve, and the opportunities to recognize all perspectives, voices and ideas in building a shared, inclusive future for everyone in North Adams.
Our next mayor must not merely possess and model insight, empathy and advocacy. She must apply them to lead our community in responding to major challenges and opportunities in education, public safety, infrastructure, public health, economic development and more. Lynette Bond is the candidate better suited to provide empathetic, informed, decisive leadership with and for the residents, educators, students, businesses, employees, visitors and voters of North Adams.
I ask you to recognize Lynette Bond’s capability, potential and vision with your vote on Nov. 2.
Tom Bernard, North Adams
The writer is mayor of North Adams.