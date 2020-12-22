As medical chaplains, we search for light in the dark
To the editor: As Berkshire Medical Center chaplains, it is our privilege to provide spiritual support to patients, their families and our colleagues. Each December, our spiritual care department shares greetings during the Season of Light. Whether people celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, any of the Winter Solstice holidays or none of the above, we are all aware of the short, dark days and we yearn for light.
We keenly feel the darkness this year. We are surrounded by physical darkness, but there is a deep darkness all around us because of the pandemic. Sickness, sorrow, pain, anxiety, frustration, anger, fear — the list goes on.
Our experience tells us there is light. Light emanates from the extraordinary staff we witness at BMC every day: countless people working tirelessly and selflessly to care for members of our community. They are doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and IV specialists; they work in transport, nutrition, admitting, pharmacy, environmental services and more.
If you could see these people, you, too, would be hearted. And they are not doing it for the first time. The staff works tirelessly, but they are exhausted. They work selflessly, but they are frightened, for themselves and their loved ones at home. And they are sad, so deeply sad, each time a patient suffers or dies. Yet, they show up day and night dedicated to you and to me, our family members, our neighbors and our greater community. We see this at the hospital where we work, and we are more than certain this is true of the staff at the other hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout Berkshire County.
Part of what keeps everyone going is knowing that you, our beloved community, are the anchors beneath the rocky waters. Your good thoughts, prayers, support and shared hopes for healing are more meaningful than words can adequately express. And now, with the vaccines, there is hope. There is truly light at the end of the tunnel.
Please do all you can to stay healthy. We will get through this together.
May the light shine through, and may your holidays be meaningful.
Marcie Greenfield Simons, Pittsfield
The writer is a chaplain in the spiritual care department at Berkshire Medical Center.