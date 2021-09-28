To the editor: Gov. Charlie Baker is on the executive committee of the Republican Governors Association, which, according to its website, is “dedicated to one primary objective: electing and supporting America’s Republican Governors.”
He thus supports malicious reprobates such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, who issued an executive order making it illegal for schools to require students and teachers to wear masks, thereby helping Florida achieve the highest COVID death rate in the country. Another is Gov. Greg Abbott, of Texas, who signed a bill making it illegal to terminate a pregnancy after six weeks, even if the pregnant person is an adolescent girl raped and impregnated by her own abusive father. The law also provides a $10,000 bounty to vigilantes who discover anyone daring to help such a girl terminate her pregnancy.
Other beneficiaries of Baker’s partisan efforts are Govs. Brian Kemp, of Georgia, and Doug Ducey, of Arizona, who responded to Democratic electoral victories in their states by signing bills designed to make it harder for Democrats to vote. Similar abominations are in the works in Republican-led states all across the country. Gov. Baker pretends that this has nothing to do with him, that he belongs to some imaginary Republican party that still stands for fiscal responsibility, moral decency and constitutional democracy. In reality, he’s a useful idiot for the Trumpist degenerates who now rule the Republican party from top to bottom.
He’s their friendly face in a state where Republicans’ corrupt present-day ideology is unpopular, where groveling worship of Donald Trump will not win elections. But he is nevertheless a leader in the Republican Governors Association campaign to elect scoundrels and undermine democracy all across the country. Enough is enough. Next chance we get, let’s end this farce and elect a Democratic governor in Massachusetts.
Mark Brandriss, Williamstown