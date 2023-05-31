Letter: As summer season heats up, prioritize EMS presence

To the editor: With the season of large-scale events and gatherings upon us, it is critical to emphasize the need for organizations to prioritize the safety and well-being of attendees by ensuring that appropriate arrangements are in place for emergency medical services standby.
The presence of trained EMS personnel is crucial as the potential for medical emergencies and injuries escalates with crowds. Proactive emergency preparedness is necessary, including readily available medical staff, resources and equipment. This ensures safety, demonstrates commitment to a secure environment and prioritizes the health of attendees. Events with a high number of spectators require EMS presence due to increased accident and emergency risks. Qualified medical personnel on standby are essential for everyone's safety.
Large events pose unique challenges for emergency responders. Crowded areas hinder quick access for ambulances, and mass panic complicates locating and treating individuals in need. Heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses are heightened in crowded, confined spaces with limited water and shade, especially during summer. Additionally, excessive alcohol and drug use increase the risk of medical emergencies. EMS standby services at such events provide critical care, including first aid, advanced life support and transportation to hospitals. On-site care is available for individuals with triggered chronic conditions.
It is crucial to have an adequate number of emergency responders and medical personnel on site at large events to ensure prompt and appropriate medical care during emergencies. Trained staff must manage crowds, and sufficient resources and equipment should be accessible for emergency response. Proactive risk mitigation and preparedness guarantee attendee safety and well-being.
EMS staff play a critical role in responding to emergencies, but a nationwide shortage strains emergency services. EMS standby services alleviate the burden on local services. The shortage of EMS staff raises concerns regarding mass gathering events that might overwhelm local resources and cause delays in treatment, jeopardizing those in need. Ensuring adequate resources and personnel is crucial, especially during large-scale events with elevated medical attention demands.
In conclusion, EMS standby services are vital at events with many spectators. These services provide critical care, relieve pressure on local emergency services and ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees. Event organizers must prioritize attendee safety by hiring qualified medical personnel for EMS standby services.
Brian K. Andrews, Pittsfield
The writer is president of County Ambulance Service.