To the editor: As the world turns on the renaming of Taconic High School’s “Braves” mascot ("Pittsfield: Taconic begins mascot renaming project," Eagle, Oct. 6), perhaps it is time to reexamine the educational facility's surname.
Let’s honor Pittsfield’s hometown hero Stephanie Wilson by renaming the school Stephanie Wilson Memorial High School, home of the Comets with the motto “reach for the stars.”
Ms. Wilson graduated from Taconic High School in 1984 and went on to earn her bachelor of science in engineering from Harvard University in 1988 and her master of science in aerospace engineering in 1992 from the University of Texas at Austin. According to the NASA, “Stephanie D. Wilson is a veteran of three spaceflights, and has logged more than 42 days in space.”
Pittsfield Public Schools has partnered with HEARD Strategy and Storytelling, whose motto is “Everyone’s got a story. Let us help tell yours. Be Bold. Be Heard.” It is time to share the story of a standout female, African American Pittsfield student.
Robert Martin, Pittsfield