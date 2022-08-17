To the editor: The Berkshires deserve a strong leader in the state Senate.
Outgoing Sen. Adam Hinds has been an asset, and as he leaves, we thank him for his service to our region. We will be voting for Rep. Paul Mark to take over that important spot as our voice in the state Senate. Our experience working with Rep. Mark has shown him to be a true public servant who consistently shows up and has a formidable grasp on our cities’ most important issues.
Paul has represented Pittsfield attentively and as a true partner in the Statehouse, and he has also been a regular presence in North Adams, taking time to learn the city’s priorities. Paul is already having Senate committee chairs out to learn about the needs of the Berkshires, and we have no doubt he will be a tireless advocate for our needs in the Senate.
Pittsfield and North Adams are up-and-coming communities with so much potential. From our vibrant scenes of arts and culture to growing and welcoming local businesses to our natural beauty and resources, we have so much to offer. We are poised to take advantage of this once in a generation moment to succeed. We need a partner in the state Senate who will ensure that our Berkshire cities receive their fair share of state and federal investments in transportation, housing, economic development, education and the entire state budget.
Running a city is not easy, and things change quickly and unexpectedly. Whether we are dealing with more than two years of a global pandemic, facing the increased costs of living and balancing a city budget or addressing the day-to-day problems our residents rely on us to solve, we need a senator that can hit the ground running on day one.
As mayors of the only two cities in Berkshire County, we know how important it is to have strong and collaborative leadership from our state legislative delegation. Paul Mark is the leader we need.
We ask you to consider voting for Paul Mark for state Senate in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 6.
Jennifer Macksey, North Adams
Linda Tyer, Pittsfield
The writers are, respectively, the mayor of North Adams and the mayor of Pittsfield.