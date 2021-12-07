To the editor: The other day on the radio, two local charities set higher goals for fundraising.
The food pantries are stressed out and even the Salvation Army need more money. Meanwhile, Congress and two presidents signed trillion-dollar relief bills. Trillions have been passed out to universities and colleges who have billion-plus-dollar endowments, art galleries, million-dollar businesses, nonprofits that have executive directors who make high six- and seven-figure salaries and even Congress, state legislators and local governments have grabbed huge pieces of the pie. The rich, connected elites and all of the above have benefited.
Sadly, the poor, needy, small businesses, veterans, elderly and disabled have to depend on local charities, the Salvation Army and next-door neighbors to get by. Like every big spending bill, the poor are always ignored.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and our members of Congress never seem to care about those in need — after all, their friends come first.
So help out the local charities; after all, government is wealthy and absent again.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington