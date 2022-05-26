To the editor: I would like to take this opportunity to publicly express our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire staff at the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital.
Two weeks ago, we lost our pet, Brodie, to a sudden heart attack. We had been to their facility the previous evening when I noted a problem, and under emergency circumstances he was seen immediately. Upon completion of the examination we were hopeful of, at least, a few more months of joy, but this was not to be the case as he passed the following day.
The kindness and compassion of the staff was truly remarkable as they rushed to assist when we brought him for his final visit. I cannot find enough appropriate words to express how they all made us feel with their knowledge and understanding of our loss and explaining the process for his remains.
We could sense how much he was adored by the staff and that compassion towards us will never be forgotten. Thank you all for your time, caring, respectful, compassionate manner in which you treated us at this very sensitive time. Brodie was blessed to be under your care during his all-too-short lifetime.
Charles and Jane Ross, Pittsfield