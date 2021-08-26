To the editor: Luana Maroja ("Letter: The past is not the present in Williamstown," Eagle, Aug. 19) misreads and misrepresents my statement in Scott Stafford’s article "Racism in Williamstown's past resonates, includes cross burnings, KKK campaigns" (Eagle, Aug. 15).
I made no analogy equating criticism of the Diversity Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee to past atrocities rooted in racism. However, I do find the current in town attempting to portray DIRE as “the problem” to be a move aimed at deflecting attention away from working to eliminate racism, implicit bias and exclusionary attitudes, habits and traits actually experienced by people of color in this town.
It’s important to take a step back and remember how DIRE came to be. Following a number of incidents in town in which race was a factor, Williamstown’s Select Board created DIRE as an advisory board charged with paying special attention to uneven dynamics of social power in our community. We began by clarifying our definitions and principles and worked on the overwhelmingly favorable town vote for Articles 36 and 37 which focused on how we acknowledge and address structural inequalities that advantage some and disadvantage others. This vote by town residents acknowledged that unless we are intentional and vigilant “social progress” remains a dream. By “social progress” we do not simply mean a lessening of blatant acts of racism; rather, we look toward a future where all people feel included, welcomed, respected and valued.
Resistance to this specific moral change of inclusion does carry “resonances” with Williamstown’s exclusionary and racist past. Acts of racial and gender hatred and disrespect for difference continue to morally harm and terrify Williamstown’s Black, LGBTQ, Muslim and Jewish residents.
Yes, DIRE members who saw terrorizing threats about burning their “Black skin,” along with death threats for their gender identity and sexual orientation have a deep visceral experience of “resonance.” Two of us, Black Muslims, were the targets of a local church’s proselytization efforts. Religious language I used has been publicly ridiculed. DIRE was publicly harassed by the local police union. All of this while the town manager kept secret the existence of both criminal and civil rights violations by police officers. Discovering racist Facebook posts by the same police officer who had used the “N” word toward a Williams student touring the WPD also evoked “resonance.” And then there was a picture of Hitler that hung in a police locker for 19 years as a “joke.”
“Risible?” It is no laughing matter for us.
Bilal Ansari, Williamstown