To the editor: My nephew Jonathan, age 14 at the time, settled the abortion question for me when I asked him at our family’s summer gathering: “What do you think about abortion?”
He replied, “I’m glad my mother didn’t abort me.” End of story, no further discussion needed. Wow, if his mother had the right to kill him and did so, I realized I wouldn’t be talking to him right now and our family would be minus this glorious individual, an indispensable family member.
We know what the joining of a sperm and egg creates: a human being. Why are we even discussing whether it is OK anywhere along the line in the creation of a human being to kill this human being? Even baby sea turtles have more protection from being killed by humans than a human baby in the womb does.
Ask anyone you meet if they would have liked their mothers to have had the option of and power to — sorry but I’m going to use the correct word here — kill them in the womb before they had a chance to grow? I’m glad mine didn’t.
