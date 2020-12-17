Assault a grim reminder of risks EMS personnel face
To the editor: The recent assault on a Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic by a patient being transported for emergency services is a stark reminder of the risks EMS personnel face on a daily basis. This resulted in significant injuries to the paramedic with potential complications
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 2,000 EMS professionals injured every year in violence-related incidents. The rate of assault on EMS and health care workers is of growing concern, as the rate has at least doubled since 2001.
There have been a variety of recommendations to attempt to reduce the risks of injury for EMS professionals, such as self-defense training, body cameras, community education, physical and chemical restraints, and de-escalation strategies. While some of these interventions have proven to reduce risk to EMS personnel, a serious discussion of potential recommendations would be a starting point.
As an emergency physician, I have always held EMS, fire and police personnel in high esteem, as I know first-hand the risks they encounter performing their dedicated services on a daily basis. I trust the Northern Berkshire community will take a similar stand against such violence.
Paul Donovan, Stamford, Vt.
The writer is an emergency medicine physician and member of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors.