Assault on the Capitol
To the editor: It seems ironic than Donald Trump’s reality show was called “The Apprentice.” I am old enough to remember Walt Disney’s film “Fantasia” in which Mickey Mouse played in the segment called “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Mickey Mouse was not evil, just clueless, but his actions had catastrophic consequences.
I always thought of Trump as a monumental buffoon, but after what happened on Jan. 6 he seems to have assumed the role of a murderous clown.
My colleague Erving Goffman, author of “Asylums,” once defined a “crazy” person as someone who makes other people crazy. This is a good description of Donald Trump, who (along with Rudy Giuliani and Don Jr.) egged on a mob to assault the Capitol of the United States. It could have been worse, but it was bad enough: Several people lost their lives, including a police officer who was killed.
I spent nine years in the U.S. Army, and I didn’t always approve of my commander in chief, but my attitude remained “my country right or wrong.”
If there was enough time to impeach Trump again, that would keep him from running again for anything in the future, but if he is removed for cause before the end of his term, Mike Pence would be in a position to pardon him as Ford did Nixon. My prediction is that neither of these outcomes will take place, so let’s look at the bright side: the Democrats (with Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker) now control both houses of Congress. Hallelujah.
Michel Paul Richard, New Marlborough