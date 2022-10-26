To the editor: I live Lenox Dale just a few miles from the proposed PCB landfill.
The Eagle has reported that the Lee Board of Health and James Wilusz, executive director of the Tri-Town Health Department, will hold a hearing to determine any human health risk of the proposed landfill in Lee. ("Lee health board will hold a hearing on safety risks of a PCB landfill, whether or not the EPA and GE send their people," Eagle, Oct. 19.)
Although I don’t have standing to attend the hearing, I hope the parties will also discuss the human health ramifications of delaying the PCB cleanup. I believe the science is clear that the proposed state-of-the-art landfill will be a safer alternative than delaying the cleanup, for Lee residents and the rest of us who live in other impacted communities.
Were the settlement voided to “undo” the proposed landfill, the cleanup would be on hold indefinitely until a new settlement or court verdict sets terms for PCB cleanup and disposal. There is no assurance of a better outcome for Lee, or for any other impacted community, in further legal proceedings.
A new proceeding could determine that the proposed landfill remains the best alternative, given its proximity to the PCB contamination that will be moved into the landfill.
While a new proceeding is underway, there is a risk that the environmental laws will be weakened by legislation or the courts in a way that would reduce GE’s obligations, as well as federal and state authority to oversee the cleanup.
GE is splitting into smaller companies. If the current settlement obligations are canceled, any ultimate obligation to clean up the PCBs could end up with a smaller, financially weaker entity.
In Lee and the other impacted communities, human health would be best protected by letting the PCB removal and landfill proceed as soon as possible and by hiring an independent expert to monitor the PCB removal and landfill on behalf of Lee and the other impacted communities. The monitor’s reports would allow the communities to intervene promptly if there were an unanticipated problem as the landfill is created, filled and sealed. Lee could use some of the $25 million settlement funds to pay for an independent monitor to add a layer of assurance around human health concerns.
Susan Ellen Wolf, Lenox Dale