To the editor: The only word I could use to describe Joe Biden's press conference on March 25 would be "embarrassing."
It was obvious he was lost at sea. He lost his thoughts in mid-sentence and could not find his own notes.
And the only word I can use to describe the fake-news pundits at CNN, MSMBC, NBC, ABC, CBS and that ilk who gave him glowing reviews is "pathetic."
The news media are definitely in this administration's pocket. But the truth of the matter is they are not doing this administration or our entire country any favors when it comes to our position on the world stage. And please don't get me started on Kamala Harris; if Joe is embarrassing, then there are no words to describe this train wreck.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield