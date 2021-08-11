To the editor: As usual, the Tanglewood All Beethoven Concert on Friday was excellent.
The sound mixing was precise with unusual clarity as it covered all elements and unobtrusively championed these world-class performers. Sadly, the real-time video editing was challenging as it produced a growing headache toward the end of the 7th Symphony. I had an opportunity to discuss this situation with the editor, Habib, immediately after. He mentioned that his editing style is intentional, consisting in this performance of well over 1,000 jump cuts, some consisting of one or two seconds' duration. He indicated that he prefers to interpret rather than cover (as dance performers prefer) his concerts.
What is the purpose? I thought that the conductor in conjunction with the performers interpreted the work. This form of editing draws attention to itself, and in this case transforms a beautiful creation into some sort of a fast-paced video game. Those in The Shed may not have been aware; however, under an otherwise peaceful black midsummer sky with spreading trees, the conflict on the large monitors was chaotic. It flashed from an almost black screen featuring the conductor to the bright white of the performers changing second by second.
The beginning of every concert begins with a warning to note the location of emergency exits. Perhaps the audience should be warned of possible epileptic fits from stroboscopic effects — death of a performance by 1,000 cuts.
Dattatreya Haynes, Great Barrington