Letter: Attending climate conference in person should come with a cost

To the editor:
A thought for the resolution of the recent COP 27 Conference under the aegis of the UNFCCC (the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change):
Initiate a fund for the poorer nations affected by climate change and other injurious environmental considerations by advocating a monetary contribution commensurate with the financial outlay and/or carbon use that contributed to each attendee's in-person presence in Sharm-el-Sheik, Egypt, from around the globe. And perhaps the same for future ones.
Ruth Heuberger, Great Barrington