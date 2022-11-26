<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Attending climate conference in person should come with a cost

To the editor:

A thought for the resolution of the recent COP 27 Conference under the aegis of the UNFCCC (the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change):

Initiate a fund for the poorer nations affected by climate change and other injurious environmental considerations by advocating a monetary contribution commensurate with the financial outlay and/or carbon use that contributed to each attendee's in-person presence in Sharm-el-Sheik, Egypt, from around the globe. And perhaps the same for future ones.

Ruth Heuberger, Great Barrington

