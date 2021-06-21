To the editor: As summer is here in the Berkshires, the foliage and nature is in abundance for all.
However, we are told to watch out for motorcycles. Well, here in Hancock (Main Street, Potter Road and Route 43), need to watch out for ATVs and dirt bikes. Every day, we get a caravan of ATVs and dirt bikes. With no regard for speed or sound or people, the state police have been told to no avail. The town has been told to no avail.
The residents are at their wits' end. Will it take a serious accident to occur for something to be done?
Joseph Mulady, Hancock