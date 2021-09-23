To the editor: Autumn is palpable.
She’s not quite “in the air,” as we say when her distinct dry-leaf scent wafts on the breeze, but she arrived well ahead of the autumnal equinox on the 22nd. We first felt her as she enveloped us in cool nights these past few weeks, the kind that invite sleep. We see her in patches of orange on the maples and the lawn lightly littered with the first fallen leaves.
But the most telling sign for me? The ruby-throated hummingbirds’ quickening pace to drink more nectar on more frequent feeder visits. Just yesterday, our single fledgling visited one of our six feeders every five minutes. The other two left already: the female two days ago and the male a couple of weeks earlier.
It saddened yet heartened me at the same time to watch this solo jewel drink until air bubbles rose in the feeder’s column of nectar. Afterward, he perched atop the feeder crook, fluffing his feathers, surveying his kingdom, his neck turning back and forth, always alert — maybe hoping to snag an insect or two for extra protein, or maybe scanning the skies for predators. Is he bewildered to be left alone? Is he ready? It’s now or never, his posture seemed to say. And I was sure he’d be gone by morning.
Our abandoned feeders this morning telegraphed that our last little one indeed began his first journey south. But you never really know if you’ve seen your last hummingbird until long afterward. So, I will keep our six feeders refreshed for other weary travelers passing through from their northern homes. Just in case.
Last year, we harbored eight visitors. Surely most were wiped out by ferocious weather during their migration, which deeply saddens me. I pray our three hummingbirds from this summer arrive safely in their southern homes and return next spring.
All hummingbirds are precious gifts. And here might be the right place to share the noble mission of Walking Mountains, a Colorado nonprofit science center, which aims to “awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education.”
It’s a mission my husband, Tim, and I embrace and support. We hope that it also is, or will become, your mission, too.
Vickie Newman, Dalton