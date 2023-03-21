Letter: Avoiding the confusion and appreciating abundance of art with two regional 'BACs'

To the editor: I was delighted to come upon a feature article in the Berkshire Business Journal about our beloved “BAC,” only to discover that the article wasn’t about the Becket Arts Center.
What an embarrassment of arts riches to have two BACs in our neighborhood: The Becket Arts Center, commonly and affectionately called “BAC" since its beginning over 50 years ago, and now a new “BAC,” the Berkshire Art Center, recently IS183 of Stockbridge and before that known as the Interlaken School of the Arts.
As we learned in the Berkshire Business Journal, the Berkshire Art Center is the one that recently expanded to new classroom space in Pittsfield.
For the record, the Becket Arts Center was founded by a group of local but prominent artists as a means to share art and its instruction with the Berkshire Community. It is an absolute gem of an arts center, housed for more than 45 years in Becket’s historic Seminary Hall at 7 Brooker Hill Road. This BAC features six-plus juried gallery exhibits per year, plus demonstrations by artists, including our artist-in-residence, lecture series by prominent speakers, theater and music performances, as well as studio and garden tours. It supports the Hilltown community with yoga, dance and Tai Chi, as well as children’s art programs and classes in performing arts. It also houses a wonderful gift shop featuring local artisans.
For more information about this BAC, we encourage your readers to check out our website becketartscenter.org. We welcome initiatives focused on the promotion and instruction of the arts in the Berkshires but trust that with a more than 50-year precedent of the “BAC” acronym, we in Becket will not be confused with the new BAC of Stockbridge and Pittsfield.
Mary Manning Cohen, Becket
The writer is president of the Becket Arts Center board of trustees.