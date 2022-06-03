To the editor: I am a Great Barrington Airbnb host.
I think there are some very good things in the Select Board's proposed bylaw coming up for a town vote on June 6. ("'Virtue signaling' or good governing? Great Barrington residents divided on Airbnb rules now headed to a June vote," Eagle, May 25.)
The bylaw requires hosts to register annually. With a registry, we can get specific information about our town. We can cease the speculative chatter about the experiences of Cape Cod, San Francisco, Seattle and the like. We can eliminate the tendency to refer to “what people are saying.” We can get some facts.
And, of course, corporations shouldn't be able to buy and rent properties. We don’t want to lose our town to big business.
The bylaw offers commonsense guidelines. Guests need an emergency number. Hosts should provide working smoke alarms. Information should be posted about parking and trash disposal. Noisy parties aren’t allowed. All good things.
But there are some very bad things in the Select Board's proposal. In a last-minute change to the bylaw, the Select Board decided anyone with more than one short-term rental must give up all but one on Jan. 1.
Can the town actually ban someone from earning money on their own property if they’ve been doing it all along? In my mind, this is a shocking overreach by the Select Board.
The Select Board’s discussion began with a three-fold purpose: Allow residents to use their properties to better afford to live here, keep the rental arrangements safe and deter commercial interests from buying up homes. But soon after deliberations began, the board inappropriately turned its focus on deciding how much resident income was enough. Faced with an angry response to a 90-day limit, the board revised to 150.
But then the question arose: How can a limit be enforced? In response, the board discussed hiring a private surveillance company called Granicus. Neighbors can make anonymous complaints on a 24/7 hotline. They can submit photos and videos. Really? Neighbors reporting on neighbors can come to no good end.
If you would like to see reasonable progress on short-term rentals, take heart. A citizens petition offers the basics. But put on the coffee. The Select Board's proposal comes early, while the citizens petition is dead last on the list. Plan to stay late. Say yes to something that makes good sense.
Maureen Meier, Great Barrington