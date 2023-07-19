Letter: Back to square one on student debt

To the editor: The Supreme Court has ruled against President Joe Biden’s Plan to cancel student debt.
Forty million people are left in anguish at this decision. They have held their breath for the last year as the president’s plan wound its way through the courts. Now repayment (once again) looms. As many have pointed out, only in the U.S. do students incur extravagant levels of debt to attain a college education. In many countries, that education is free. In the U.S., we exploit the most financially vulnerable with promises of higher income and a comfortable lifestyle, only to stymie those dreams with so much debt that the dream seems forever out of reach.
Maybe some day the government will succeed in comprehensively addressing student debt. However, for now, many are suffering with the seemingly insurmountable burden of paying for their education.
The Berkshires community is generous. We have outstanding cultural institutions that we support with our dollars and time. Could we extend that generosity just a bit to help under-resourced students realize their dream with a little less debt burden?
We can do this in two ways.
If you would like to help Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts students, you can send a contribution to berkshiretaconic.org/studentdebt. About one-third of MCLA students come from families making fewer than $30,000 in annual income; approximately 25 percent are the first in their family to go to college. This is a deserving constituency right in our back yard, in North Adams.
Alternatively, you can make a restricted gift to your own alma mater (or any other college) stipulating that the contribution is to reduce student debt. You can set your own guidelines.
This is a national problem and a national shame.
Judith Wilkinson, Stockbridge
The writer is the founder of the Make a Difference Student Debt Reduction Fund through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.