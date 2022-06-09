To the editor: The Williamstown Planning Board is proposing to rezone the RR2 district into 1.6-acre building lots.
This proposal takes full advantage of the pandemic-fueled land rush by facilitating the conversion of farmland and open space to suburban sprawl. I urge Williamstown residents to vote against it at town meeting on June 14. The proposed zoning change would be a boon for land developers who will see hundreds more building lots along rural roads and farmland. But it would cause hardship for many rural residents who aren't wealthy, especially farmers. They will find they unwittingly own additional building lots. That means higher property taxes, which make it more costly to hold onto their land.
Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states to farm in, and it’s getting more difficult every year. Between 2020 and 2021, farmland values here increased 21 percent — faster than in any other state in the country. Since 2001, 14,000 acres of Massachusetts’ farmland have been lost to development. Rural gentrification, just like urban gentrification, pushes out longtime residents who get priced out of town. The zoning proposal is a tool to promote gentrification and suburbanization.
The Planning Board’s proposal to rezone rural Williamstown is a perfect example of bad planning. It ignores the most basic principles of good planning: protect irreplaceable natural resources and farmland, locate new development in previously-developed areas served by infrastructure, and develop new housing in town, where both the young and the old want to live. Berkshire residents value our farms, local food and the farmland that sustains us. But 80 percent of Berkshire farmland is unprotected. Let’s do everything we can to support the farm economy, instead of facilitating its demise.
Sarah Gardner, Williamstown