Letter: Bad weather, rough roads don't absolve drivers of responsibility

To the editor: About as good an example that I've seen in quite awhile of a person's inability to take responsibility for his actions was the big front-page spread in the Jan. 3 Eagle about the guy who crashed his car after the recent snowstorm. ("He crashed his new car on the weekend that saw 69 collisions in Pittsfield. Christopher Brophy wants answers," Eagle, Jan. 2.)
Having recently hit a deer and gone through the whole insurance-body shop-car rental routine, I certainly empathize with the guy's misery, but blaming the city road crews for his crash is absurd. Whether the city's response was inadequate or flawed is certainly a valid issue for inquiry, but once you've made the decision to climb into your car and head out onto the road in bad weather, the ball is in your court.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard the admonition to "adjust your driving according to the conditions" countless times. The Eagle story spent very little time on the accident itself, preferring to dwell on the guy's understandable misery. That's a not-so-subtle implication that the city was to blame for the crash.
According to The Eagle, there were around 70 collisions as a result of the storm. ("Days after a surprise blizzard, Pittsfield roads remained treacherous. Skip the 'blame game,' one councilor says," Eagle, Dec. 26.) That means there were thousands of cars that didn't crash. How is that possible? Well, the vast majority of drivers adapted to the terrible conditions and drove cautiously. If that means creeping along at very low speed and staying way back from the car in front of you, that's what you do.
The guy on the front page of the Eagle didn't do that. It sounds like he rolled up too fast on a stopped car and crashed into him. Sorry, but that's on him.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic