To the editor: Dusty Bahlman’s Nov. 3 piece about people using their cellphones and not interacting with children is sadly true.
I, too, have watched children dining and looking up again and again at their parents who are focused on their cellphones. It is heartbreaking, and not only does it rob children of the joy of interaction and the reassurance that they are important, loved and valued, but it likely teaches them that this is what mealtime is.
Like Mr. Bahlman, it makes me want to say something — not sure whether to the parent(s) or just to start a friendly conversation with the child. But one hesitates.
This would make a worthy campaign for the American Academy of Pediatrics: telling parents that their kids are far more interesting and important than what’s on their phone at mealtimes and other times, too.
Back when malls were thriving, I remember seeing three teenagers walking abreast, each looking at their cellphone and not talking to one another. At the time, it made a striking impression, but now it is no longer remarkable. When I was that age, friends went out together to have fun — window-shopping, chatting, laughing, meeting other friends, hopefully spotting a crush and then talking all about it over lunch.
The ubiquitous preoccupation with these devices is eroding our culture and our civilization.
This I say as I should be getting dressed and ready for work, but am reading the paper on my iPad.
Roxanne Gawthrop, Egremont