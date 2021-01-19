To the editor: OK, Gov. Baker, we get your point. You wanted to make changes to the climate roadmap bill, but you were too busy with COVID and such to negotiate during the six months the bill was in conference.
Then the Legislature waited till the last minute to send it to you with no time for your amendments. So here we are. The seas are rising, the wildfires will start up again and we just finished yet another hottest year on record.
You know, the Legislature knows, we all know that climate change is the biggest threat to our environmental, economic and racial justice and we need to get to net-zero carbon emissions as soon as possible.
So when the legislators refile the bill, and it passes overwhelmingly, could you just sign it, please? Add to it if you want, propose changes if you must, but sign it. There is no time left for gamesmanship. Massachusetts needs your leadership. Our climate is in crisis. The nation and the world are looking to our example. Sign the bill.
Al Blake, Becket