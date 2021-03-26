To the editor: Gov. Charlie Baker has, so far, done an excellent job guiding Massachusetts through the pandemic.
But his March 24 remarks saying that he is against mandating vaccines for public workers will take us in the wrong direction ("Baker hesitant to mandate vaccines in public sector," Eagle, March 25). He claimed that many are reluctant to get vaccinated for "very good reasons.” Yet there are few scientifically sound reasons for rejecting the vaccine.
In fact, the only good reason not to get the vaccine is if a person has one of a small handful of medical conditions that would put them at greater risk for an adverse reaction. Only a person's trained physician, familiar with their particular medical history, would be able to determine that, in which case one could get a medical exemption. Baker claimed that medical personnel have been reluctant to get vaccinated, suggesting that they are more knowledgeable than others on this matter. But that is an inaccurate and misleading presentation. His remark implies that those personnel know something the rest of us do not. However, plenty of public health workers, who may be very skilled and wonderful at their particular jobs, lack the scientific background to make any more medically informed decisions than the rest of us about the safety of the available COVID-19 vaccines.
Baker argued that we should "normalize" the vaccination, but the best way to do so is to mandate it among public workers. Require vaccinations for those who work in law enforcement and health settings, and thereby protect the general public in Massachusetts, and set an example for everyone.
Susan Engel, New Marlborough