Balanced coverage needed by the media
To the editor: I am stunned at Donald Trump’s insistence that he did not lose the election, but even more disturbed that the press persists in focusing on his antics, when there are so many more important issues to explore. His incoherent display in challenging the legitimate election is painful to watch, but, behind the scenes, he (and his Republican clan) are creating a nightmare under the surface.
In addition to their attempts to ensure that Joe Biden inherits an almost unsolvable mess, they are gutting climate change and environmental efforts, health care, education and immigration laws, anticipating that any challenges will be ultimately be decided by the conservatively dominated Supreme Court.
For example, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying to pull back previously approved stimulus funding so that Biden cannot access it, even though the pandemic is still raging. Alaskan wilderness is now open for drilling business, and a fire sale is on to lock up permits starting on Jan. 6. Immigration laws are being stiffened, and tests for citizenship are being made harder. In a direct affront on our Constitution, census laws are being pushed to not count illegal immigrants, which is gerrymandering on a grand scale. Fuel economy guidelines for automobiles are being rolled back, standards on air and water pollution are being scrapped, and the focus on eliminating Obamacare continues, despite no workable plan ever being proposed by the Republicans.
Trump continues to announce and then reduce our troop presence in hot areas of the world, such as Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan. He has fired many Pentagon and defense appointees, and filled those slots with loyalists — a strange move for a president who has a little more than a month left in office. Examples are Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie and Scott O’Grady, all of whom still maintain that he won the election, and, in the case of O’Grady, are pushing Trump to declare martial law. The “pro-life” Republican party has now allowed nine executions this year after a 17-year hiatus. I could go on forever.
I would much rather see debate on the wisdom of these actions than reading about the continuing effort to continue to subvert our election process, even though that is, indeed, a despicable abuse of power.
Bob Johnson, Hinsdale