Letter: Ball lightning makes a rare appearance in recent storm

To the editor: A few days ago, we had a fierce thunderstorm around 7 in the morning.
I was not looking directly out a window, but I saw a brilliant flash of light outside and heard an associated boom. I noted that the light and the sound were simultaneous, which means that the strike was very close. Strangely, the thunder sound did not include ongoing rumble but resembled a gunshot. Later I looked around the area to find where this close-by lightning had struck, but I found nothing.
Then, discussing the event with my wife, I learned that she had been looking directly out the large glass windows of our pool room. She saw a ball of bright yellow light come down from above the trees to about six feet above the ground and then approach the house. She feared that it would hit the house, but it vanished with the explosive sound.
I have always been fascinated with “ball lightning,” and this fits the description. Scientists used to treat it like UFO sightings: not real. But this has changed. Ball lighting is real. It is very rare and not well understood. The odds are millions to one that you will never see it. I told Nancy that she was very lucky to have the experience.
Ball lightning is not considered to be dangerous, but our internet connection went dead. Spectrum could not fix it remotely. A technician came today and found several pieces of wiring burnt. Otherwise, no electronics were damaged.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge