To the editor: Alf Barbalunga said during the Berkshire County NAACP's Know Your Sheriff forum that Sheriff Thomas Bowler had opened a nice office in the Clock Tower Business Center that he closed before the campaign started. ("In candidate forum, Berkshire sheriff contenders spar over policy that sends women inmates to Chicopee," Eagle, July 6.)
I looked it up online; Alf was right. The sheriff did have an office in the Clock Tower building. It was the Civil Process Division and it was recently located on the sixth floor of the Clock Tower building. Now it’s located on Second Street. Alf said he wants to know if rent was paid and how much and why, when the sheriff has two other buildings already paid for by taxpayers.
Alf talks about fiscal responsibility, and it’s nice that someone is telling the truth for a change and asking tough questions about how things operate. I like that. If Sheriff Bowler wants to be transparent, he should explain it. The sheriff didn’t really refute most of what Alf said, and Alf had a lot of good things to say about issues I wasn’t aware of.
I appreciate the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union for hosting the event. Alf is now my choice in September’s primary election.
Bryant Mauer, Lenox