To the editor: Eight years ago, Berkshire County Chief Probation Officer Alf Barbalunga ran for president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officers Association.
At that time, the 100-plus chiefs were experiencing morale issues and lack of benefits, training and job protection. Today, after Alf's eight years as president, his dedicated efforts and daily advocacy have led association members to positive gains in every aspect. Alf proved to be a tenacious individual who gets things done. Alf fought hard to represent everyone, constructing an outstanding leadership team with the most diversity in the organization's history.
As a sheriff, rehabilitating inmates would be an easy task for Alf. As a long-term probation leader, he knows the services, treatment plans and reentry needs — an advantage with his successful past experience that no opponent could match. The offenders and their families will benefit from Alf, and many more will return to society in a better place with his expertise.
Knowing Alf, I can guarantee that he would do what it takes to lead employees to take pride in their performance and he would hear any and all concerns for work conditions to improve. That is exactly what he did for the past eight years and his skills in negotiation and compromise would steer him to be successful and the Berkshire County employees would gain pride in their employment.
I believe this election is a great opportunity to improve the lives of Berkshire County residents. It is an opportunity to have the correctional facility be a place in which the employees represent the community they serve. To Alf, this will not simply be a paid job, a pension boost or a way to gain political power. As he did with the statewide association, Alf will go at it with accountability, work 24/7 and do what’s right for the employees, the inmates and the community. As he stated to the chiefs in his first address in 2014, “I am here to serve out a few years and get things accomplished to help everyone." As sheriff, he will do exactly that.
Vote Alf on Sept. 6.
Mark Prisco, Medway
The writer is the former treasurer of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officer's Association.