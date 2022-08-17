To the editor: I stand with fellow line officers, supervisors, nurses and others within the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction who support Sheriff Tom Bowler.
The other side will say otherwise, but they are portraying false and baseless statements to the community.
The other night, I watched as Alf Barbalunga told Sheriff Bowler that the union doesn’t support him during the Planet Valenti "debate." ("The candidates for Berkshire sheriff appeared together for a conversation about the issues. Then things got personal," Eagle, Aug. 8.) That was a false statement because the union has informed both the sheriff and Alf that we are going to remain neutral and allow the union body to vote as individuals.
Alf obtained leaked union personal emails and proceeded to email the union body about three meetings set up to answer questions — emails that were not approved or voted on to be released. Alf will tell you that he had a huge support base at these meetings, when actually only nine staff members went and these staff members left informing us that they are voting for Sheriff Bowler.
What Alf and his team don’t want to hear is that the staff within this facility has had enough. Many of us want this to end so that we can get back to business within the facility under Sheriff Tom Bowler. Alf has attempted to break this facility up and divide us from the inside out. His efforts will fall flat, however, because we can see through him and see who the true Alf Barbalunga is.
Again, I stand with my brothers and sisters and the rest of the staff when we say vote for Sheriff Tom Bowler on Sept. 6. At the end of the day, character and integrity are what define a sheriff, and Alf Barbalunga does not have what it takes.
Jacob Gaylord, Pittsfield
The writer is a shift supervisor at Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction and a union member of IBCO Local 297.