To the editor: I am very disturbed that Alf Barbalunga would bring up the fact that a woman died while in custody at the women's correctional center in Chicopee, especially when her death apparently stemmed from natural causes and had nothing to do with being incarcerated. ("A Pittsfield woman's death at the Chicopee regional jail becomes campaign issue in sheriff's race," Eagle, July 20.)
Then, Barbalunga brought up the man that died in a Boston mental facility when he had been remanded there by a court order. To blame Sheriff Tom Bowler for these deaths is irresponsible. Tom did an excellent job of explaining the circumstances surrounding the deaths that Alf Barbalunga alluded to.
I served 33 years in law enforcement, the last 22 as police chief. I had the opportunity to deal with Tom’s predecessor and supported Tom when he ran for sheriff. Although I am now retired, I watch and read the news, especially articles dealing with law enforcement and prosecution. I believe that Tom Bowler has done an excellent job of running the Berkshire County Jai and House of Correction and deserves to be reelected. Tom has my vote.
Bill Elovirta, Becket