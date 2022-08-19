To the editor: Alf Barbalunga is someone I have known for many years as he has grown from an engaged and involved young man to a disciplined and committed professional.
My endorsement of his candidacy for sheriff is sincerely declared. For one thing, Alf cares deeply about Berkshire County, its people, its institutions and its future. When I was mayor of Pittsfield, his dedication to education was more than obvious as the Pittsfield School Committee, on which he served, elected him to be its chairman. Alf also served admirably as a member and acting chairman of the Pittsfield Community Development Board.
For another, Alf is an experienced leader who has more than demonstrated he is prepared for the sheriff’s job, having spent the last 30 years in corrections with a focus on rehabilitation. Beyond that, as a candidate for sheriff, Alf has also offered to advance a disciplined approach to fiscal responsibility, complete transparency in areas of consultant agreements, the importance of listening to all staff members and a solid commitment to treating a diverse population (both men and women) with unwavering support to rehabilitating and ultimately improving the lives of those detained. Note the reference to women. Returning women to our Berkshire correctional facility will become a reality when Alf becomes sheriff.
In short, treating the entire correction staff as well as the entire prisoner population with respect, stated performance expectations and compassion will be the hallmark of Alf’s administration. Join Alf on Election Day and bring new hope to the way in which the Berkshire County House of Corrections functions.
James M. Ruberto, Lenox