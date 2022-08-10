To the editor: During the course of his 30-year career in the criminal justice system, Alf Barbalunga was the probation officer in charge of the Community Corrections Center on Fourth Street in Pittsfield.
The CCC was established as a partnership between the Trial Court Probation Service and the sheriffs across the entire state. When Barbalunga was there, properly screened inmates, probationers and some individuals sent by court order could take part in, among other things, learning computer skills, GED preparation, addiction counseling, anger management, and drug and alcohol testing.
Since Sheriff Thomas Bowler came to office, it has not been used by the House of Correction at all, which is a shame. It's a wasted resource that could be doing a lot of good to help people and reduce recidivism.
If elected, Barbalunga has stated he will reinvigorate the House of Correction participation in the CCC program. This is the kind of experience and leadership that I want from our next sheriff.
Barbalunga is already planning on making the changes I would like to see, to help reduce crime. I'm supporting Alf for sheriff.
Jean Tatro, Clarksburg