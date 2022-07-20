To the editor: In the race for Berkshire County Sheriff, candidate Alf Barbalunga on July 17 put out a news release titled "Jail budget needs rebalancing."
In this release, Mr. Barbalunga mentions in his narrative that the Berkshire County Sheriff's appropriation has risen 32 percent from the year 2013 to 2022. He goes on to point out the decrease in inmates over that time, implying that there should be a decrease in expense. I just want to point out that there has been a 26 percent rise in the consumer price index over the last 10 years. This means that the cost for every product or material is 26 percent more on average than it was 10 years ago. The fact that there are fewer inmates does not address the fact that the care and maintenance of the facility including the staffing will always be required.
Over the last few years, Sheriff Thomas Bowler has established a medication-assisted treatment program for recovering addicts, a hydroponics program, and the Second Street Second Chances facility — all programs praised by candidate Barbalunga, and all programs requiring staffing. Just because the inmate number declines doesn't mean that their needs decline.
We are all in favor of fiscal integrity and monetary propriety. I believe Sheriff Bowler has accomplished this as the only sheriff in the commonwealth to operate within the parameters of his budget. I believe that Mr. Barbalunga, as chief probation officer, should look at his budget. According to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, the funding for Berkshire Probate Court has increased 58.6 percent from 2010 to 2021. This includes about a year and a half when the courts were basically shut down because of COVID. While Mr. Barbalunga cries for fiscal discipline in the sheriff's department, his own department could use some.
Robert Wadsworth, Adams
The writer is a correctional officer at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.