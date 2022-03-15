To the editor: The recent uptick in efforts to ban books (“Newspaper editor Baron sees book censorship as a threat to democracy,” Eagle, March 10) is, to my mind, an unfortunate consequence of the most recent iteration of “political correctness” with which we are plagued today. It is in line with today’s atmosphere of “cancel culture.”
In short, this attitude is whatever we don’t agree with must be bad. This behavior is shared by people of both the right and the left. We have all read or heard about efforts to ban people whose ideas are deemed “dangerous” or “misguided” from speaking on college campuses; many of these just happen to be conservative-minded people. Whatever became of an academe where ideas are discussed and debated, where each side makes its best case for the ideas it holds dear? Rather than each side defending their own causes by showing the world why they feel they are better, many have chosen to demonize the other side and their ideas without discussion, without reason.
This is not the attitude of people living in a democracy. This is the easy way out. It is either the behavior of primitive pre-Homo Sapiens or that of intimidated and indoctrinated people cowed by a fascist state. We are better than this. We must be better than this if our democracy is to survive.
Our way of life here in the United States has always been an experiment; don’t ever forget that. There was nothing like it when we declared our independence and told the world that this would be a government by the people with their own consent. No one was to be better or nobler or more privileged before the law than anyone else.
This is what each and every one of us should constantly remember: we are all in this together. We might not necessarily have chosen our teammates, but we are nevertheless all on the same team. And we must fight every day to ensure that everyone has a fair shot to have their ideas heard.
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield