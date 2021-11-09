To the editor: The recent comedy show in Lee masterminded by Kevin Bartini, from my point of view as a local, was a complete success.
I was most impressed by the professionalism of the performers. Whether the topic was the the unsettling prospect of pulling a three-eyed fish from the Housatonic River, the precious offerings from some of our rural-chic restaurants, the superabundance of weed in our communities, or the recitation of the slings and arrows endured during the COVID quarantine, these gentlemen made hay out of it. Hay equals hilarity, in this case — a much-needed tonic as we confront the winter months.
It can’t have been easy for Kevin to have filled the role of local boy made good as well as the professional comedian from the city, but somehow he pulled it off. He has brass and a bright future. The show, while highly enjoyable, made me wistful in one way: I can’t help but think that, by the same token, had the movers, shakers, R&D people, lawyers, engineers, scientists and corporate leaders at General Electric, all highly trained in their professions, followed through, from Jack Welch on down, with a minimum of professionalism by cleaning up their workplace and surroundings before they left town, the show and the continuing efforts of the townspeople to manage and rectify this cleaning would not be necessary.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee