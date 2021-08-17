To the editor: Bay State Medical Center has a pure gem on its staff.
After a recent stay in the hospital, I required medical equipment to stabilize my condition. After endless calls, referrals and redirects, I got nowhere. Then the angel Judy appeared. She arranged for the equipment that was needed.
However, it could not be delivered in a timely manner. “We don’t do that”, said the medical supply company.
Judy took it upon herself to go miles out of her way to pick the equipment up and then deliver it to my home. She probably drove 50 miles out of her way to be sure I was medically stable. Kudos to my angel.
Terry Wallach, Great Barrington