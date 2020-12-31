BCARC made tough year a little easier
To the editor: This year has been so difficult for so many in our community, nation and world.
The coronavirus pandemic has altered life as we know it and we have found ourselves looking for hope wherever we can find it. It is in this spirit that we want to take this opportunity to call attention to a group of people who receive little acknowledgement and commendation for their work but who have truly inspired us and provided our family and many others with an element of hope and comfort through these darkest of times.
We are the parents of a disabled son who, when he is not home visiting with us, lives in a group residence operated by Berkshire County ARC. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Pittsfield and Berkshire County necessitated stringent quarantine protocols by BCARC that prevented our son from being able to spend Thanksgiving at home with us so as to keep everyone healthy and safe. For our family, Thanksgiving has always been the holiday that we look forward to most throughout the year so not having our son with us then was very difficult. We know that many other families have had to deal with similar situations.
The BCARC management and staff at our son’s residence went above and beyond in creating a very special and meaningful celebration of Thanksgiving for all of their residents and, in so doing, provided them and their families a degree of warmth and comfort which was priceless. They cooked a beautiful meal and created an atmosphere that made us realize that our son really has a second “family.” As we head into a winter of great uncertainty, the efforts of the BCARC staff and many others in the BCARC family have provided us with the true meaning and spirit of the holiday season.
Jeffrey and Dana Siegel, Pittsfield