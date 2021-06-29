To the editor: Should Berkshire Community College require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect themselves and others against a prevalent, contagious and deadly disease?
COVID has already killed 235 of our family, friends and neighbors in Berkshire County in less than 16 months — an average of four every week. It has seriously threatened the lives of many more, caused lingering health problems, strained hospital resources and kept many away from necessary routine medical treatment.
Under state law, BCC requires vaccinations for tuberculosis, chicken pox (varicella), measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and meningitis. As a result, we don’t give these previously deadly diseases a second thought. Remember polio? No you don’t. Remember smallpox? No you don’t. Why? Because effective and safe vaccines have eliminated them.
The governor won’t require COVID vaccination for college students. Disappointingly, neither the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges (i.e., the 15 community college presidents) nor the Massachusetts Teachers Association nor the Massachusetts Community College Council require COVID vaccination for college students. They won’t even recommend or encourage vaccination, a position that is unconscionable from a public health standpoint. Such a stance can only be rationalized if students are viewed as commodities, customers whose wishes — and dollars — are valued above public health and safety.
Thankfully there are a few voices of sanity: The BCC chapter of the MCCC recently voted to “recommend COVID vaccinations for students.” And the National Educators Association “encourages widespread use of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations” (Resolution C-2).
We don’t let young adults under 21 drink alcohol legally. We don’t let anyone legally use cocaine or heroin or methamphetamine. And we shouldn’t let college students endanger their health, and the health of college faculty and staff — as well as the health of their families. There are currently three miraculously effective and safe vaccines readily available for free. COVID vaccination should be both recommended and required to attend college.
COVID is only the beginning. The next pandemic is only a few random genetic mutations away. If we cannot summon the common sense and courage to do the right thing now, we will undoubtedly have blood on our hands.
Paul Mange Johansen, Pittsfield
The writer is an adjunct faculty member at Berkshire Community College and a biostatistician for Berkshire Medical Center.