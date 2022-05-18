To the editor: I’m a sophomore at Lenox Memorial High School. For my 10th-grade civics project, I decided to spread awareness on the harmful system of puppy mills and pet shops.
Have you ever been in a pet shop and thought about how adorable all of the puppies are? It may seem tempting to buy one at first, but many have no idea of the dark past of those dogs. Most dogs in pet shops are purchased cheaply from puppy mills. Puppy mills are breeders that essentially produce dogs only for profit. These breeders don’t care about the animals themselves, and give them the bare minimum living conditions. They are neglectful and abusive.
These dogs are sold to stores and bought, but are left with a lasting impact and trauma for life. They grow up to be either chronically anxious or volatile and mean, which comes from constant fear. However, many dogs aren’t lucky enough to make it out of the mills. We don’t know the actual death statistics because breeders aren’t required to report them, but the number likely is staggering. The dogs are neglected and often extremely malnourished. Mothers often die in childbirth, and many puppies die soon after being born. Moreover, they’re taken from their mothers far too young, resulting in social issues later in life. Even more die on the hot, cramped trucks while being transported. They end up in pet stores, where customers are unaware of their traumatic past.
However, even if a dog is lucky enough to make it to a home, the effects don't end there. They’re often left with lasting health issues that require extensive treatment. Many families opt to return their dog rather than pay to undergo treatment. Of course, the obvious way to end this cycle is to stop buying from pet stores, which is the only thing keeping puppy mills in business. If more people know about this, ideally they will rescue their dogs instead. Rescuing a dog is a much better option. It supports the rescue dog system, and gives a dog a loving home. This isn’t a huge issue in Berkshire County, but more so throughout the state and entire country. The more people that know about it, the less this system will be supported, and eventually this vicious cycle will be put to an end.
Alice Culver, Lenox